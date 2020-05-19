Appeal launched after electrical items taken from north-east hotel

Officers are appealing for information after a number of items were stolen from a north-east hotel.

Electrical items were taken from The Royal Hotel in Keith.

It is thought the thefts took place between Wednesday, May 13 and Friday, May 15.

Anyone who has any information that may assist in inquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1888 of May 15.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously on 0800 555 111.