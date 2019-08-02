Appeal launched after break-ins at homes in north-east town

Police have released a description of a man they want to speak to after two homes in a north-east town were broken into yesterday.

The first break-in was at a property in the Farepark Gardens area of Westhill at around 5pm. Nothing was taken, however a patio door was smashed.

In the second incident, which happened in the Arnhall Drive area of the town between 6.45pm and 10.20pm, jewellery and more than £100 in cash was taken, and a conservatory door smashed.

Officers are looking to trace a man seen in the area of the first incident.

He is described as being 17-20-years-old, 5ft 7in, slim build and with short dark hair, which was shaved at the back.

The man was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt, dark coloured jacket tied around his waist, dark coloured shell suit bottoms and grey trainers with white soles.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “Thefts in the north-east quite often occur during the night when people are asleep.

“These two incidents occurred when many people in the locality will have been coming home for the day or at home.

“If anyone was in either of the Arnhall or Farepark areas yesterday evening and recalls hearing breaking glass or seeing anyone acting suspiciously I would ask them to contact police on 101 quoting reference 3092 of 1 August for Farepark Gardens or 4062 of 1 August for Arnhall Drive.

“A man was seen in the area of Farepark Gardens who may have information that can assist us with one or both incidents.

“At this stage we are keeping an open mind to whether both incidents are linked. I would remind the public if they do hear or see anything suspicious in their local community to call Police Scotland immediately. “