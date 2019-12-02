Appeal launched after blind cat found in north-east

The Scottish SPCA has launched an appeal after a blind cat was found in the north-east.

The animal was found in the Whitecairns area on Saturday and was taken to Donview Veterinary Centre.

FOUND! This lad was found in the Whitecairns area. He is neutered. He is microchipped however, the chip is a spanish… Posted by Donview Veterinary Centre on Thursday, 28 November 2019

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The cat, who has been Bobby by staff, has a Spanish microchip, however it does not contain any address details.

Scottish SPCA inspector Lesley Crockett said: “The veterinary surgery contacted us after the cat was handed in to them.

“The cat, which staff have named Bobby, has a Spanish microchip, but unfortunately there are no address details on it.

“He is blind and is receiving care and treatment for his eyes at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.

“We are keen to locate his owner to get him home, as he’s a friendly boy and we think someone must be missing him very much.

“If anyone can help, we would urge them to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”