Appeal launched after bins set on fire in Aberdeen community

An appeal has been launched after a number of bins were set on fire in an Aberdeen community.

The incidents happened in the Torry area over the last 10 days.

Officers are carrying house-to-house inquiries, as well as examining CCTV footage of the area.

Patrols have also been increased, with a number of people spoken to.

Officers are appealing for anyone in the community who has information regarding the blazes to come forward.

Sergeant Chris Wilson, of the Torry Community Policing Team, said “There have been more suspicious fires in recent weeks.

“Fortunately no-one has been injured by these fires, however they’ve had the potential to cause significant damage and serious harm.

“I am appealing to anyone who knows anything to come forward and speak to Officers.

“I am also appealing to members of the community who have private CCTV cameras or dash cams on Balnagask Road, Balnagask Avenue, Farquhar Road, Burnbank Terrace, Lochnagar Road, Girdleness Road, Abbey Square, and the surrounding areas to contact police.”

Reports can be made through 101 phone line or the Police Scotland website. Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Ref CF0166400720.