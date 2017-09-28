Appeal to help find missing Aberdeen man

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

An appeal has been launched to help find a missing Aberdeen man.

Steven Esslemont, 33, was last seen at around 9pm on Tuesday in the Auchlea Road area of the city.

He is 5ft 10ins, slim with light brown hair and a fringe.

When he was last seen he was wearing a grey cap, green Superdry jacket, light jeans with silver studs and rips.

He drives a bronze Citreon DS3, registration SV12 LVW.

Steven has links to Gourdon and may be travelling in Aberdeen, South Aberdeenshire, Angus or Dundee.

Sergeant Gavin Jardine said: “It is out of character for Steven not to be in touch with his family and we are concerned to trace him to ensure he is safe and well.

“Anyone with information relating to Steven’s whereabouts or who may have seen his vehicle is asked to contact police on 101.”