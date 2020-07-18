Appeal granted for north-east housing development

The Scottish Government has granted an appeal against refusal of planning permission for a north-east housing development.

Kirkwood Homes applied for planning permission for 64 homes and public open space on land at Bonnyton Farm in Pitmedden, but it was refused by Aberdeenshire Council’s Formartine area committee.

It also received around 50 objections, including from Udny Community Council and Udny Community Trust, many of which were around road safety.

Under the local development plan, the land was allocated for 64 homes, as per the proposals submitted.

It is also planned to reinstate the B999/Ingleside junction which will allow safe and convenient use of car parking facilities.

The developer appealed to the Scottish Government – and the reporter at Holyrood assigned to the case gave the go ahead last week.

He said: “I allow the appeal and grant planning permission subject to 19 conditions.

“Prior to the submission of the planning application the appellant prepared a masterplan for the site. This included several options for reinstating the Ingleside junction.

“Advice from the council’s transportation officials was that option 3 was potentially

deliverable. However the council’s Formartine Area Committee declined to approve the

masterplan as they considered that it did not demonstrate that the access to the site could be delivered to a suitable standard. A revised masterplan was prepared which narrowed down the options for the reinstated junction. Again the committee was not satisfied, and asked for other alternatives to be considered.

“The council refused the application, taking the view that the proposals to reopen the

Ingleside junction would negatively impact upon road safety, lead to congestion and cause a loss of amenity to the centre of the village. Consequently, the proposal was judged contrary to local development policy RD1 providing suitable services.

“Clearly, traffic levels on Breckview and Croftland would increase as a result of the

development. This may be noticeable for residents, but the overall volumes of traffic

generated by a development of this scale would be fairly modest.”