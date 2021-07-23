17-year-old taken to hospital following one-car crash on the B9014 Dufftown to Keith road

Police in Moray are appealing for information to establish the circumstances surrounding a one-car crash on the B9014 Dufftown to Keith road.

The incident happened between 8.30am and 8.55am on Tuesday, June 29, when a Volkswagen Polo motor car left the road near Keith.

The 17-year-old woman driving the Polo was taken to hospital for treatment.

Now, police are urging any witnesses to come forward and help with their inquiries.

Constable Callum Hogg said: “We’re asking for anyone who was traveling on the B9014 near Keith on the day in question and either saw the incident or believes they may have seen the Volkswagen Polo car or any other vehicle of note to please come forward.

“If you have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 0774 of June 29.”