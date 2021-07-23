Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

17-year-old taken to hospital following one-car crash on the B9014 Dufftown to Keith road

By Denny Andonova
23/07/2021, 9:30 am Updated: 23/07/2021, 9:32 am
Police in Moray are appealing for information to establish the circumstances surrounding a one-car crash on the B9014 Dufftown to Keith road.

The incident happened between 8.30am and 8.55am on Tuesday, June 29, when a Volkswagen Polo motor car left the road near Keith.

The 17-year-old woman driving the Polo was taken to hospital for treatment.

Now, police are urging any witnesses to come forward and help with their inquiries.

Constable Callum Hogg said: “We’re asking for anyone who was traveling on the B9014 near Keith on the day in question and either saw the incident or believes they may have seen the Volkswagen Polo car or any other vehicle of note to please come forward.

“If you have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 0774 of June 29.”