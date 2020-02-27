Appeal for witnesses after theft from north-east whisky distillery

Police have appealed for witnesses after cable theft from a north-east whisky distillery.

A cable was stolen from Roseisle Distillery near Elgin between 4pm on Sunday and 7am on Tuesday.

Officers are asking for anyone with any information to come forward.

PC Miller said: “I urge anyone with info or dashcam of the area at the time, particularly any vehicles at the side of B9089 Roseisle to Kinross to call 101, ref 654 of 25 Feb.”