Appeal for witnesses after suspicious fire in north-east town leaves six vehicles damaged

Six cars have been damaged in a suspicious fire in Keith.

The blaze, which police believe was deliberate, occurred shortly after 7am on Thursday off the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road, near North Bogbain.

Detective Constable Lynne Mackenzie, from Elgin CID, said: “It was fortunate nobody was injured in this incident.

“The road this happened on leads to Mulben.

“We are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, or may have dash cam footage from yesterday morning to contact us, so we can trace whoever is responsible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.