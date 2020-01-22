Appeal for witnesses after serious Aberdeen crash leaves woman, 91, in critical condition

Police are appealing for witnesses after three people were hospitalised following a serious crash in Aberdeen.

The incident, involving a Citroen Relay van and a blue Peugeot 208, happened at around 1pm yesterday on North Anderson Drive at the Ashgrove Road West junction.

A 91-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition after being cut free from her vehicle.

Two other patients, a 60-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man, were taken to hospital as a precaution.

© Greg Buchanan

Police shut the road in both directions for four-hours, and the southbound lane for a further four hours after as officers carried out a collision investigation.

The road fully reopened at 9pm.

Road Policing Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Reilly said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash. I am appealing to any witnesses who may have seen the accident but have not yet spoken to police to come forward.

“I am also asking anyone with dash-cam footage of the crash, or shortly before, that could assist our investigation to get in touch.

“I’d like to thank the public for their patience whilst we closed the road to respond to the crash and carry out our enquiries.”

Those with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1488 of 21 January.