Appeal for witnesses after pedestrian hit by car in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Aberdeen.

The collision happened on the Lang Stracht, near to the junction with Springhill Road, at around 3.50pm on August 7.

It involved one vehicle and a pedestrian. Police and ambulance attended following the incident, but are now appealing for any other witnesses to get in touch.

Constable Buchan said: “Given the time of day, it is likely that this incident was witnessed by other motorists and pedestrians and we would ask those persons to get in touch, specifically those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident.”

Anyone with information in relation to the crash can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.