Appeal for witnesses after nails recklessly thrown in front of north-east primary school

Police are hunting for witnesses after an incident of reckless behaviour involving a north-east primary school.

Nails were thrown in front of New Elgin Primary School on Bezack Street in Elgin earlier today, posing a risk to drivers and pupils in the area.

Officers are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

PC Fiona MacKinnon said: “Nails pose a risk to vehicles, children & other road users.

“I urge anyone who saw anything suspicious to call 101 ref 2018 of 10 March.”