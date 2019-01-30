Appeal for witnesses after motorist ‘drove off with keys’ to car involved in crash with his pick-up truck

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man ‘drove off with the keys’ to a car involved in a crash with his vehicle.

The crash, which involved a silver Mitsubishi L200 pick-up truck and a blue Citroen C3, happened at about 11:30am on Friday on the A92 Basin View at Montrose.

The driver of the pick-up truck was said to be behaving “erratically” on the roads prior to the incident.

Following the crash, the driver of the pick-up truck allegedly got out of the vehicle, went to the Citroen, spoke the driver and then reached into the car, removed the keys, and drove away with them.

Police are appealing to trace the pick-up driver described as about 6ft, with grey hair and a short beard, who was wearing dark jeans, a grey jumper, and workman-type boots at the time.

A police statement said: “His vehicle is a distinctive large silver Mitsubishi L200 pick up, which at the time had some kind of large white item similar to a kitchen appliance in the rear.

“At the time of the incident the road, which is the main route into Montrose, was busy with traffic, so it is thought that there may be a number of potential witnesses.

“If you have any information about this incident that could assist our inquiries, please call 101 or speak with any police officer. Information can also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/2136/19.”