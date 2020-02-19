Appeal for witnesses after man, 82, injured in Aberdeen crash

Police have appealed for witnesses after an 82-year-old man was injured in a crash.

The incident, which happened at around 11am yesterday morning, happened on North Anderson Drive near the Ashgrove West junction.

A silver Honda Civic was involved in the accident. An 82-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Sergeant Scott Deans of the road policing unit, said: “Our investigations continue and in order to help piece together exactly what happened, I would urge anyone who may have seen the silver coloured Honda civic prior to the collision on Ashgrove West, Aberdeen, or who saw the incident itself or has dash-cam footage and who hasn’t yet come forward, to contact Police on 101 and quote incident number 966 of 18 February.”