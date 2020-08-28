Appeal for witnesses after attempted housebreaking in north-east

Officers are investigating an attempted housebreaking in a north-east town.

The incident happened overnight in the Portessie area of Buckie on Saturday, August 15.

PC Knox, from the Buckie Community Policing Team, is investigating and wishes residents in the area to be aware of sneak-in type thefts, and is reminding locals to keep windows and doors locked during the night.

A statement by police said: “If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around this time if you could contact 101 and quote CF0183990820.”