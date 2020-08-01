Appeal for witnesses after attempted break-in leaves Aberdeen shop window smashed

An Aberdeen shop is appealing for witnesses to come forward after a break-in bid left a window at the store damaged.

A food shop and bookies were targeted in the space of a few days in the Cove area, but police are keeping an open mind as to whether the incidents are linked.

The Coral bookmakers on Cove’s Loirston Road was broken into between 6.30pm on Wednesday and 9.30am on Thursday.

A number of items were stolen from within.

And yesterday morning, officers were made aware of an attempted break-in at the Co-op in the same area.

Damage was caused to the store during the attempt, which happened between 11.15pm on Thursday and 6.15am yesterday morning.

A spokesman for the Co-op said: “A window was broken at our Cove store at around 2am in the early hours of Friday morning.

“Our security systems and alarms were activated and no one gained entry however, we are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward to police as they are also investigating other criminal behaviour in the area.

“The store is open as usual to serve the community.”

Following the incidents, detectives have confirmed there will be extra patrols in the area.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay of north-east CID said: “I am appealing for anyone with any information regarding either of these crimes to contact Police Scotland.

“I would also appeal to anyone with CCTV, doorbell cameras or dash-cams within the immediate area around Loirston Avenue who may be in a position to assist with our inquiries.

“Although these crimes are similar in nature and are in close proximity to one another, we are keeping an open mind as to whether or not they are directly linked.

“As part of our inquiries you will see an increase in police activity in and around Cove.

“Additional patrols will also be carried out during the evenings and early mornings to provide local residents and businesses with reassurance.”

Councillor Alex Nicoll, who represents Cove, said: “Unfortunately thieves often target commercial premises to get cash nowadays.

“I would encourage anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact Police Scotland, either at Nigg Police Station or through Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information relating to either of the incidents should call 101 or alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 0895 of 30th July 2020.

Meanwhile detectives in are also appealing for information after a break-in at a pharmacy yesterday morning.

The incident happened on Abbotswell Crescent at around 2am, however, it’s not believed anything was taken.

Police are also appealing for anyone with information of footage from the area to come forward.

Anyone with information can call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 0270 of 31st July 2020.