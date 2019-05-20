Appeal for volunteers to help at north-east park

An open evening is being held to recruit more volunteers for a community project.

The Friends of Aden Country Park hopes to find more people to help tidy up and repair the bug hotel, plant wildflowers and trees and help with organising events at the park.

The group is hosting the opening evening at the theatre on the site in Mintlaw on Wednesday and is welcoming people of all ages.

It will include an exhibition of the group’s achievements over the last few years.

Ian Bosbery, chairman of the Friends of Aden, said: “The range and variety of events and activities in the park with which the Friends are involved provide many opportunities for anyone who has spare time and would like to help in any way.”

Skills Development events officer, Justine Tough, said: “Volunteering with the Friends of Aden is a great way to get involved in the future development of Aden Country Park.

“Volunteering with the Friends of Aden is a great way to make a positive impact on the park.”

Tea, coffee and cake will be provided at the event which will start at 6.30pm.

For more information go to www.friendsofaden.co.uk