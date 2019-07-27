Appeal for volunteers to lend a hand with charity’s efforts at north-east hospitals

A charity is looking for volunteers to help take a trolley round patients at north-east hospitals.

It is part of a bid to recruit trolley volunteers for hospitals across the country.

The Royal Voluntary Service run a trolley in hospitals such as Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, which has a range of food and magazines that can be purchased by those staying in the wards.

The charity supports those in need both in hospital and in the community for public services such as NHS Grampian, and helps people as they age, including offering practical help and companionship.

It is hoped that more people will sign up to take on the role.

For more information visit www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/bigtrolleypush or call 0845 601 3661.