Appeal for owner to come forward after dog found wandering at north-east tourist attraction

A dog has been found in the grounds of a north-east tourist attraction.

Staff at Haddo House have appealed for information on the owner’s whereabouts after the dog was found on Haddo Drive.

They have asked the owner to come forward so they can be reunited with their pet.

In a statement, staff said: “He’s very tired and looks as though he’s been running for a long time. He’s wearing a red collar with no name tag.

“Two of our volunteers have taken him home to warm him up and make him comfortable. He’ll be taken to the vet for microchip scanning in the morning if nobody comes forward.”