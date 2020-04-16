Appeal for owner of stray pony found in Aberdeen woods

An animal charity is trying to reunite a stray pony with her owner after the mare was found running loose in an Aberdeen field.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the pony in Countesswells Wood, near Kinsgswells, Aberdeen today after it was spotted by a member of the public.

Scottish SPCA rescue officer Aimee Findlay said “The pony is very timid and we are still working on securing her.

“At this current time we are in process of trying to catch the pony.

“However, as there is no proper fencing in the area we cannot contain her where she is at present.

“Once we manage to catch the pony, we are keen to return her directly to her owner.

“If anyone has any information about who this pony belongs to, please contact our animal helpline on 03000 999 999 and we’ll make arrangements to get her back home.”