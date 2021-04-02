A nature agency has asked visitors to a north-east reserve to ensure they do not disturb wildlife.

This time of year is a particularly sensitive one for nesting birds.

The request comes due to an increase in visitors to the Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve at Loch Kinord with canoes, inflatables and paddleboards.

The increased loch activity disturbs protected birds like goldeneye and could cause ducklings to become separated from their parents.

Now NatureScot, Scotland’s national nature agency, has urged members of the public to take care while visiting.

Catriona Reid, Muir of Dinnet reserve manager, wants everyone to have a wonderful time at the reserve but added: “We’re asking visitors to remember that Muir of Dinnet is first and foremost a nature reserve and wildlife should take priority.

“If it’s busy, we’d ask those intending to go out on the water to go somewhere else at this sensitive time of year for breeding birds.

“It may seem that individually you’re doing nothing wrong.

“But put that together with a number of other people doing the same thing and suddenly it’s a severe disturbance problem for the birds.”

When visiting one of Scotland’s 43 nature reserves, people should also keep their dogs on a lead.

This will help to avoid disturbing bird nests on the ground.