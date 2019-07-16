Appeal for north-east donors as stocks of O- blood fall

People with the blood group O- in the north-east are being asked to donate as stocks drop.

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service aims to have at least six days supply of each of the eight groups.

However, stocks of O-, which can be given to almost every patient, have dropped to just three days.

Stocks of O- have currently fallen below the targeted level.

Please make an extra special effort to donate if you are an O- donor.

Because of its ability to be used for so many people, it’s considered a valuable resource in emergencies, with additional stocks needed to provide standby cover.

The public can donate at Aberdeen Blood Donor Centre on Foresterhill Road, although visits are arranged by appointment only.

Call 0345 90 90 999 to book an appointment during business hours or email nss.snbtsenquiry@nhs.net