Appeal for north-east businesses to be more period-friendly

A north-east political party is appealing for businesses to be more supportive of women who face difficulties during their monthly period and menopause.

The Grampian branch of the Women Equality Party, a feminist political group, has appealed for Aberdeen businesses to be more period friendly to allow women to be more comfortable in the workplace.

They are calling on employers to provide sanitary products in bathrooms and flexible workplace policies for women who suffer pain and discomfort.

Flexible workplace policies will also aid women whose mental health is affected during their period or for a minority of women who suffer severe symptoms known as premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD).

A spokeswoman from the Women’s Equality Party Grampian said: “We would love to see more employers in Aberdeen implementing policies that support women when they are menstruating or going through the menopause.

“Women’s pain and discomfort is so often dismissed or just simply ignored.

“It’s time that workplaces started thinking about the needs of their female employees.

“A great way for employers to start is by consulting their female staff to find out what period friendly policies they would like to see introduced.”

Another aim of the party is to get rid of the taboo that people have when it comes to periods and menopause.

CFINE (Community Food Initiatives North East), which runs the food bank in Aberdeen, started the Scottish Government pilot project for providing free sanitary products two years ago.

A spokeswoman for the charity said sanitary products must be visible to all.

Andrew Smith, the director of the Aberdeen Business Network (ABN) said: “Employers should always be proactive when it comes to supporting their employees.

“If companies haven’t got practices in place for supporting women when they are menstruating or going through the menopause, then this is something they should certainly be looking at.”