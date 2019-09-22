Appeal for new crossing patroller near north-east school

A north-east councillor has called on residents to consider taking up the role of a school crossing patroller.

Banchory Primary School needs a part-time worker to help pupils get safely across Arbeadie Road.

Ann Ross, who represents the Banchory and Mid Deeside area, has appealed for residents to get in touch if they would like to apply for the paid role.

She said: “School crossing patrollers provide an important and invaluable road safety service.

“If children and their parents/guardians can walk or cycle to school, it can have so many advantages, including physical exercise and confidence-building.

“It is also good for the environment and saves money too.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

If you are interested you can contact the school or apply online at myjobscotland.gov.uk

Full training and a uniform will be provided.