Appeal for more volunteers for north-east beach wheelchair project

An appeal has been launched to attract more volunteers to help people gain access to a popular north-east beach.

Balmedie Beach Wheelchairs launched the appeal on social media this week and said the service’s growing popularity has led to a shortage of helpers.

The new volunteers will help make the service available on as many days as possible between March and October.

The charity allows families and carers to have free hire of all-terrain wheelchairs so they can explore the popular beach and its famous sand dunes.

Balmedie Beach Wheelchairs was started in 2017 by locals after they realised disabled users could not easily access the beauty spot.

To find out more about volunteering, call 07864 350 989 or visit the charity’s website at bit.ly/2MexJGz

To donate to the cause visit the website bit.ly/2KEXTiu