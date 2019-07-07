North-east cafe appeals for more helpers

A north-east weekly cafe that supports those who cannot afford hot food has made an appeal for new volunteers.

The Tuesday Table, an initiative which started at Keith North Church and serves warm meals to those that are vulnerable, is looking for more big-hearted helpers.

The initiative began as a way to provide at least one warm meal a week for local people after volunteers heard of residents who could not afford to heat up food.

The surplus food used in the cafe is donated by Tesco and the initiative also gives residents the chance to socialise with other locals in the Keith area.

There is no age restriction to become a volunteer and anyone who wishes to do it can leave their details at the church shop.

Any donated dry food can also be handed in to the shop.

The cafe is open every Tuesday from 11.30am-1.30pm at Keith North Church Hall.