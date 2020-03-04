Appeal for missing teenage girls in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information as two teenage girls from Aberdeen have been reported missing.

Officers are increasingly concerned for the welfare of two 14-year-old schoolgirls, Jennifer Stewart and Martyna Marzec, who have not been seen for more than 24 hours.

Constable Jesse Rodgers, of the Kittybrewster Local Policing Team, said: “The parents of the two girls have had no contact from either for more than 24 hours now, and are clearly desperate for information.”

Jennifer Stewart is described as being 5ft 1ins with long brown hair, and was last seen wearing her school uniform.

Martyna Marzek is described as 5ft 3ins with shoulder-length fair/blonde hair. Her current clothing is unknown.

Any sightings of the girls, or anyone who has any information about their whereabouts should be called in to police though the 101 number quoting the reference number 2288 3 March 2020.