Appeal for missing man last seen in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing man.

Geordan Williamson, originally from Shetland, was last seen in Aberdeen at around 9pm on August 30.

The 27-year-old is white, 6ft 1ins tall and of a slim build with medium length brown hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a hat, blue jeans and a jacket.

Geordan is known to busk in the city centre, and travel throughout the UK.

Sergeant Ricky Burr said: “Our searches and inquiries are continuing today to trace Geordan.

“We are simply concerned for his wellbeing and safety and would urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact officers at their local station or through 101 quoting reference number 1081300919.”