Appeal for missing Kent man Ivan Wells believed to be in Aberdeen

An appeal has been launched to help find a missing Kent man, believed to be in the North-east.

Ivan Wells was reported missing from South Darenth, near Dartfood, on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old is believed to have travelled to Aberdeen.

He is 5ft 11 tall and of medium build. He wears glasses, is typically clean shaven and has short sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police believe he is wearing boots, but have no details on the what else he is wearing.

Mr Well has a Scottish accent and a tattoo of a chinese symbol on his left shoulder, a scrolling tattoo with various names further down his arm.

On his right arm he has a Celtic band and on his shoulder he has another tattoo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 101 quoting 06-0955