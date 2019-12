A missing north-east teenager has been found safe and well.

Rachel Trew, 15, was reported missing after having last been seen in the Culbin Road area of Forres at around 7pm yesterday.

Officers have confirmed that she has now been traced.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland can confirm that missing person Rachel Trew from the Forres area has been traced safe and well.

“The public are thanked for their help and support in tracing Rachel.”