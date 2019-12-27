Appeal for information to trace missing north-east teenager

Officers have appealed for the public’s help in order to trace a missing north-east teenager.

Rachel Trew, 15, was last seen in the Culbin Road area of Forres at around 7pm yesterday.

Extensive inquiries have been carried out so far, with officers checking relevant CCTV footage, however attempts to find Rachel have so far been unsuccessful.

She is described as white and is around 5ft 3in.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a green and khaki coloured jacket and black jeans.

Sergeant Graeme Forbes of Forres Police Station said: “Given the passage of time, our concern for Rachel has grown.

“Her family is understandably worried and just want to know she is safe and well.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Rachel or who has any information as to her whereabouts to contact us.

“I would also ask Rachel, if she hears this message, to call us so we know she is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0080 of December 27 2019.