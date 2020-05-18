Appeal for information to help trace missing Aberdeen man

Officers have launched an appeal for assistance from the public to help trace a missing Aberdeen man.

James Knox, 57, was last seen on Thursday, May 14 at around 2.30pm in the Invercauld Road area of Mastrick.

He is described as white and of very slim build with short shaved dark hair and no facial hair.

The 57-year-old is also described as 4ft 11in in height, and is thought to be wearing a blue jumper and grey sweatshirt underneath with jogging bottoms.

Officers have been conducting searches and inquiries.

Inspector Graeme Smith from North East Division said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for James’s welfare and safety and we are anxious to trace him safe and well.”

“He is known to travel around on foot, but may have difficulty communicating with others.”

“I would urge anyone who may have seen James, or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 3088 of 18 May 2020.”