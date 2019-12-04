Appeal for information following suspicious fires on Aberdeen streets

Officers are investigating two suspicious fires in Aberdeen city centre.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to John Street around 1.15am this morning after a number of bins behind a building had been deliberately set alight.

The emergency services were again called to another blaze on Charlotte Street around 3.30am today, again involving communal bins.

Nobody was injured in either incident.

Enquiries are ongoing after two men were seen close to the scene of both fires.

They are both described as being between 16 and 24, of a slim build.

One is of average height, with short brown hair and was wearing a dark tracksuit with a woollen bobble hat, and the other is described as being around six foot in height, and also has short brown hair. He was wearing a dark tracksuit with the hood up.

Constable Chris Starkie, of Kittybrewster Police Station, said: “We are investigating the circumstances of the fires and we are treating both incidents as linked.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who saw two men fitting this description or any suspicious behaviour in the Charlotte Street or John Street areas in the early hours of Wednesday morning to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0308 of 4 December.

Alternatively, a report can be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.