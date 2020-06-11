Appeal for information after two-vehicle incident in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information following an undisclosed two-vehicle incident in Aberdeen.

It involved a red Fort Transit Van and a blue Ford Fusion estate and took place last Thursday at 10.55am between Riverview Drive and Wellheads Avenue in Dyce.

PC Bryan Bruce said: “Did you see the vehicles or have dashcam footage from the area?

“If so, call 101 referencing 1123 of 4 June.”