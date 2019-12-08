Appeal for information after man dies in north-east road collision

Officers are appealing for information after a man died following a crash on a major north-east road.

A 69-year-old passed away in the incident, which took place on the A92 near to Newtonhill at around 9.45am this morning.

It involved a white Mazda car and a silver single deck coach.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene.

Anyone who may have information, or has dash cam footage of the incident is encouraged to come forward by contacting police on 101, to assist enquiries.

Sergeant Scott Deans, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “This incident is completely tragic and our thoughts are with those involved. One death on our roads is one too many and the heartbreak that is left behind is far-reaching.

“Enquiries are continuing into the incident and I would ask anyone with information or dash cam footage who has not yet come forward to please get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to trace an Orange Ford Focus and a purple motor car that passed the scene around the time of the collision”