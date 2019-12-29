Appeal for information after cars vandalised in north-east town

Police officers have appealed for information after four cars were vandalised in a north-east town.

The first two incidents occurred in the Viewmount Road area of Banchory between 4pm on Saturday December 7 and 10.30am on Sunday December 8.

A white Volkswagen Polo and a grey BMW 1 Series were targeted.

Another two cars – a black Ford Focus and a silver Ford Ranger – were vandalised in Arbeadie Terrace between 9.30pm on Saturday, December 21 and 1.30am on Sunday December 22.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1650 of December 22.