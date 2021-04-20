Appeal for information after bird of prey found dead in north-east

An appeal has been launched after a bird of prey was found dead in the north-east.

Police are understood to be investigating after the dead raptor was discovered last month at a location in Aberdeenshire.

No further details of the incident are currently available, but Sarah Jane Laing, chief executive of Scottish Land and Estates, urged members of the public to contact police if they have any information.

She also urged estates and gamekeepers in the north-east to assist inquiries if possible.

She said: “Following confirmation from Police Scotland that a bird of prey had been found dead in Aberdeenshire last month, we would appeal for anyone with information to contact the police on 101.

“We do not have further details of the incident at this stage but urge estates and gamekeepers in the area to help where they can.”

Birds of prey such as eagles, hawks, buzzards, harriers, falcons and owls are protected species in the UK and it is illegal to cause them harm – whether that is through poisoning, shooting, trapping, habitat destruction or nest disturbance.

The Scottish Government operates a number of methods to combat crime against birds of prey, which is also sometimes called raptor persecution.

These measures include maps of hotspots where birds have been the victims of incidents such as poisoning, while the use of special constables is being piloted in the Cairngorms National Park.