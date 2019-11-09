Appeal for information after Aberdeen property broken into

Police have appealed for information after a property in Aberdeen was broken into.

The incident happened on Cromwell Road in the Granite City yesterday between 10.45am and 12.45pm.

Officers have asked anyone who spotted anything “suspicious” to contact 101.

Constable Grant West, who is leading the inquiry, said: “We are making inquiries in relation to this incident and would encourage anyone who has seen or heard anything suspicious to contact Police.

“We are particularly interested to speak to anyone who resides or commutes to and from the area of Cromwell Road and Forbesfield Lane.”