Appeal for information after £3,000 of food and alcohol stolen from Aberdeen garden centre

More than £3,000 worth of alcohol and food has been stolen from an Aberdeen garden centre.

Police officers are appealing for information following the break-in, which is thought to have happened between 2.30am and 4.10am yesterday at Dobbies Garden Centre on the Lang Stracht.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

DC John Campbell, from the Aberdeen CID, said: “This is an appalling act, which will directly affect members of the public at this time of year, as well as the staff at Dobbies who work hard to have everything available ahead of Christmas.

“We are carrying out a number of inquiries into this incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“If you know anything about this theft, please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0541 of 19 December.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”