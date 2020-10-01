Appeal for information about Aberdeen-linked missing teenager

Police are appealing for information to find a missing 17-year-old who has links to Aberdeen.

Struan McKay, 17, was last seen at an address in Coupar Angus at around 6pm on Saturday.

He is described as being 5ft 10ins, of slim build with short bushy brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a blue and yellow boiler suit, blue jeans and work boots.

He also has links to Dundee, and a number of friends and acquaintances across Angus and Perth and Kinross.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Struan since Saturday, or has any other information that could assist police in tracing him, is asked to call 101 or speak with any police officer.

The reference is incident 0928 of September 28.