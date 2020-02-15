Appeal for volunteers to help out Aberdeen lunch club

An appeal for volunteers to assist an Aberdeen lunch club has been launched.

The Seaton Soup and Sannies group is hoping that one or two people would be able to sign up to help lend a hand with the organisation, which provides refreshments and a place to chat for people in the area who are over 55.

Anyone who is interested in helping would get involved with preparing sandwiches, setting up the tables, greeting the older people, serving the food and drink and helping to tidy up.

A statement from the group alongside the appeal said: “The lunch club runs on the first Tuesday of every month in the cafe at Seaton Community Centre with four existing volunteers, three of whom are older people themselves.

“Despite being less than a year old, it is well attended and very much valued by the locals.”

Anyone interested is asked to contact loga rgo@aberdeencity.gov.uk