Appeal for help to trace missing north-east man

Police have launched an appeal to help find a man missing from the north-east.

Jackson Philip Reid, 39, from Potterton, was last seen at around 5.30pm on January 10 when he left the Rowan Tree bar on King Street in Aberdeen.

He is around 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build and has red or auburn hair but is balding.

He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, light blue shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Police said in a statement: “Any person with information regarding Jackson are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident PS-20200116-0119.”