An appeal has been launched to help trace a missing north-east woman.

Yvonne Cumming was last seen at around 9pm on Sunday at her home in the Bucksburn area of Aberdeen.

The 65-year-old is around 5ft 2in tall, with shoulder length brown hair and is possibly

wearing glasses.

Anyone who has information in regards to Yvonne’s whereabouts are urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number PS-20200113-3343.