Appeal for help to find missing north-east man David Strachan

An appeal has been launched to help trace a missing north-east man.

David Strachan was last seen in the Wilson Road area of Banchory at around 9pm on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old is around 5ft 10in tall, with short fair/blonde hair and when he was last seen he was wearing black jeans, a blue fleece, a black v-neck jumper and a red shirt.

Sergeant Graeme Forbes said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen David, or maybe knows where he is, to get in touch.

“His family are concerned for him.

“We would also ask that David call us or his family to let everyone know he is ok.”