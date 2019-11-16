Appeal for former patients of Aberdeen neonatal unit to come forward

A charity is appealing for former patients of a neonatal unit to come forward ahead of World Prematurity Day this weekend.

Friends of the Neonatal Unit will be holding a celebration at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital on Sunday, which gives ex-neonates the chance to reunite with nurses.

Kirsty Cox, chairwoman of the charity, said: “If you were in the unit 30 weeks or three weeks ago, stayed for months or even hours, we would love for you to come and join us.

“We’re really lucky to have the facilities and the staff we have in Aberdeen and we’d really like to showcase that.”

The event takes place in the MacGillivray Centre at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital and will run from 1pm to 4pm.

The Association of American Women will also be holding a craft fair to raise money for Friends of the Neonatal Unit.

It takes place from 10am until 4pm at the Hilton Treetops Hotel.