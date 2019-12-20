Appeal for food and toiletries this Christmas

As part of its Christmas appeal, Original 106 and CFINE are asking for donations of a range of items.

Food products such as pasta, rice, cereals, biscuits and crackers are being requested as well as tinned goods such as soup, beans, tomatoes and fruit.

Toiletries and items which could be given to adults as gifts are required.

All donations should be made to Original 106’s offices at Marischal Square, Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 4pm.

Larger donations can be dropped off at the delivery entrance of Marischal Square on Flourmill Lane.

The appeal is more than happy to accept deliveries from online grocery supermarkets, weekdays during office hours, to Original 106 Appeal, Goods-In Entrance, Flourmill Lane, 1 Marischal Square, Aberdeen, AB10 1BA.

If you can’t make it to Marischal Square, the following businesses also have drop-off points: JoJo’s Coffee Shop, 24-28 Belmont Street, Aberdeen; Frasers Of Ellon; I&K Motors, Highclere Business Park, Inverurie; West End Butchers, 11 West Rd, Peterhead; The Papeterie, Stoneywood Mill; Fit’s The Scoop, 161 North Deeside Road, Peterculter.

If your business is keen to become a drop-off point, get in touch via info@originalfm.com

Final date for donations is December 31 at 1pm. For more information visit originalfm.com/christmas2019