Aberdeen charity in appeal for raffle prizes

A city charity is looking for donations to support upcoming fundraising nights.

The Cornerstone Foundation hopes to secure some items to be used as prizes at two events.

In Aberdeen, a fashion show called Fizz Friday takes place on March 8 at the Trinity Hall and a Gala Fundraising Dinner on April 25 at the Marcliffe Hotel.

The charity is keen to secure items to use in auctions and raffles, as well as smaller tombola objects.

For more information, to donate prizes or to buy tickets for the events, contact Julia.Smith@cornerstone.org.uk