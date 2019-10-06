Aberdeen school in appeal for crisp packets to help charity

An Aberdeen school has appealed for members of the public to collect empty crisp packets.

Children at Seaton Primary are taking part in the initiative, which will help them raise money for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), with all money received going towards buying a new life-saving helicopter in Aberdeen.

A total of £6 million is needed for the service.

All empty crisp packets and multipack bags will be accepted and can be dropped off at Seaton Primary School.

Nick Harvey, SCAA’s director of fundraising and communications, said: “We’re really heartened and grateful to companies, groups and organisations everywhere for supporting our plans to launch a second life- saving helicopter and working through ‘CrispsForHelimed79’ to help fund what will be a tremendous pre-hospital care resource for those in most need across the whole of Scotland.”