Aberdeen hotel appeals for coats ahead of cold snap

A city hotel has launched an appeal for people to donate old coats and jackets this winter.

The Village Hotel, which is based in the Prime Four business park in Kingswells, launched the Hope For A Coat appeal on social media. Donated items will be delivered to local shelters.

The post said: “We’re asking you to look through your wardrobes and kindly donate any coats you no longer need.

“We’re looking for all styles and sizes, including children’s coats.

“Village Hotels are aiming to collect 1,000 coats across all 30 hotels.

“The coats donated to us will be distributed to homeless shelters in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

“You can drop your coats off in the collection box set up in our hotel reception area.

“Thanks to all who have donated so far.

“With your help and support, we can help keep those most vulnerable warm this winter.”