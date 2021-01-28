Appeal for Aberdeen housing development lodged with Scottish Government

A developer has appealed a council decision to refuse plans to build 99 homes in an Aberdeen community.

Emac Planning LLP submitted the proposals to Aberdeen City Council on behalf of Bancon Homes and William Guilds Managers for land south of North Deeside Road in Milltimber in May last year.

The developers had hoped to build a residential mixed-use development of up to 99 residential units and retail space up to 2,000 sqm.

However, they were rejected by the local authority, and an appeal has now been submitted to the Scottish Government.

Aberdeen City Council said the development would fail to meet any of the exemption criteria for being able to build on green belt land, and also would be contrary to the local development plan due to the proposed scale of the development.

Planners also said it was not demonstrated that the development would fit into the wider landscape and character of the area, and that developer contributions would not be enough to mitigate the adverse impact the development would have on the school capacity in the area.

An appeal document submitted by Emac Planning LLP, said: “The principle of residential development on the subject land is firmly established by the fact it is allocated for development in the extant Aberdeen Local Development Plan 2017.

“Whilst the allocation specifies 60 houses and 1,225 square metres of ancillary retail / office space, this is simply an indicative figure and not a cap on development.

“This principle has been accepted by reporters and the council themselves have conceded that actual numbers could only be determined through detailed design.

“Scottish Planning Policy and Strategic Development Plan Policy encourage the efficient use of land and several precedents have been set around the city where allocated numbers have, for good planning reasons, been exceeded.

“This appeal is for planning permission in principle and the final decision in terms of appropriate housing numbers and scale of retail development will be determined through subsequent applications for matters specified in conditions.

“The site will provide 25% affordable housing as part of the development which will enhance the tenure mix in the area. The applicants also recognise the requirement for infrastructure improvements and are prepared to meet planning obligations that are proportionate in scale and kind to the development proposed.

“It is evident from the various submissions that there are no material considerations that would support the refusal of the application. The appeal proposals are entirely consistent with the Development Plan and would see the delivery of much needed new housing, including affordable housing.

“The appeal proposals will also deliver a retail offering in accordance with the development plan and there can be no doubt of the economic and local employment benefits that this would generate for the area. In the circumstances, we respectfully submit that the appeal should be upheld.”

The appeal case lodged with the Scottish Government has currently been put on hold for the time being due to the pandemic.